LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $125.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

