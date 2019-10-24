Lucas Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.