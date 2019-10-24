Lucas Capital Management Grows Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management owned 0.17% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

