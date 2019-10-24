LTO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $450,824.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00225885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.01407535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,733,701 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

