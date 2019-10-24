LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

