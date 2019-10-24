LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,497. The company has a market cap of $136.07 million, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
