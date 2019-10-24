LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,497. The company has a market cap of $136.07 million, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.