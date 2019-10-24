LRM Coin (LRM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $1,174.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00225310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01421424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093292 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com . LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

