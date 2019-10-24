Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 13.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

