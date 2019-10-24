Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), approximately 10,454 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Simon Healey purchased 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920 ($32,562.39). Also, insider Keith Taylor purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,269.57).

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

