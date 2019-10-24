Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

LONE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 34,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.97. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 696,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.