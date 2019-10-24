Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Londonmetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 231.40 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.31.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.