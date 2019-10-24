Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.94. 65,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,886. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.37 and its 200-day moving average is $359.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

