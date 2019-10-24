Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc Sells 6,000 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$23,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,347.08.

Rene James William Leblanc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Rene James William Leblanc sold 3,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$15,444.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Rene James William Leblanc sold 6,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$23,700.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.88. Lithium Americas Corp has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$6.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.