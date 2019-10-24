Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.
NYSE LAD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
