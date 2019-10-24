Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

NYSE LAD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

