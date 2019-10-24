Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Down 2.4%

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 471,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 666,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

