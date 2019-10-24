Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Receives $3,500.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,500.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LN stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Line has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $504.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Line will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Line by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Line by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 2,503.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Line during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Line by 129.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

