Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 21.28%.

NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$15.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $504,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.