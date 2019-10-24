Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

