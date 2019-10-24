Liberum Capital Increases MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Price Target to $190.00

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter worth $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter worth $542,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the third quarter worth $505,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.