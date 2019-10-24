Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 12,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $23,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5,128.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,284,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 911,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

