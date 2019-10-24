Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.88. 334,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,599. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,330.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,805,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 28,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

