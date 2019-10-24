Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.15-11.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.15-11.45 EPS.

NYSE:LII opened at $239.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average of $262.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $196.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total value of $2,171,800.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.