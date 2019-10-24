Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.42

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$18.42 ($13.06) and last traded at A$17.98 ($12.75), with a volume of 931563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$18.14 ($12.87).

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann 22,987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

