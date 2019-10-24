LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 204 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.25. 76,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,802. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

