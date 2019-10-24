LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 172,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 64,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,070. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

