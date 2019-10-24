LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dell by 597.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,435 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at $52,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 134.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 684,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 490,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at $18,216,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 657,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $9,283,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $205,078.12. Insiders have sold 3,858,148 shares of company stock worth $199,107,676 over the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

