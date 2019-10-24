LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 700,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $165.09. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.