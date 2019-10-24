Leerink Swann Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $120.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from $102.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 30,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,945,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $7,917,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

