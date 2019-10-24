Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 209.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.00. 36,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

