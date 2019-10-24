Ledyard National Bank Purchases 6,402 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.