Ledyard National Bank Purchases 4,665 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STI. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 131.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of STI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.32. 114,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.