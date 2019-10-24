Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in J M Smucker by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in J M Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.