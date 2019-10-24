Ledyard National Bank Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.