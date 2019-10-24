Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.27.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

