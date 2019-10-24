Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.
