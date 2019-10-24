Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.
Landstar System stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 522,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.