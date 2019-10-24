Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

