Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 149,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,682,399.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.