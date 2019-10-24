Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of AXSM opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

