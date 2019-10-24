Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Principal Edge Active Income ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Principal Edge Active Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.