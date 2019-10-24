Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,126.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 417,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 383,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172,195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

