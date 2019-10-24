Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

