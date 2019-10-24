Kuka (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 3.8%

Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.00 ($44.19) and last traded at €38.25 ($44.48), 6,889 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.75 ($46.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -460.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.64.

Kuka Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

