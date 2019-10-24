KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.49

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 20625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Equities research analysts expect that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

