KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102,914 shares during the quarter. KT comprises about 4.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.63% of KT worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in KT by 89.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KT by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in KT by 31.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KT shares. New Street Research raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

KT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 5,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,483. KT Corp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

