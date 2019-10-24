Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 3,066,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,752,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

