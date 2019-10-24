Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of KR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 5,155,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kroger by 141.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

