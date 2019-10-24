Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.46 million.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 672,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,948. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,086 shares of company stock worth $1,040,538. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

