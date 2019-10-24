Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bloom Burton upgraded the stock from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 277973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.1702258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

