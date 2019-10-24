Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as low as $7.65. Klabin shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Klabin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Klabin alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.