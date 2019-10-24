Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.00 ($66.28).

FRA:KGX opened at €58.80 ($68.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.01. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

